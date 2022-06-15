Kerala SSLC results 2022 declared: Pass percentage at 99.26%

The Kerala SSLC examination was attended by 4.26 lakh students, of whom 4.23 lakh passed out.

news Education

Seeing a marginal dip, the overall pass percentage of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams stands at 99.26% this year, with a total of 4,23,303 students passing out. The exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, and was attended by 4,26,469 students. Last year, the pass percentage was 99.47%.

The Kerala General Education Department in a press release on Wednesday, June 15, said that the Class 10 exams were conducted in 2,961 centres in total, including those at Lakshadweep and in Gulf countries. Of the students who attended the examination, 2,07,909 were girls and 2,18,560 were boys. The press release added that 1,91,382 students studied in Malayalam medium, 2,31,506 in English medium, 2,139 in Kannada medium, and 1,442 in Tamil medium. There were also 409 private students who wrote the SSLC examination.

While online and digital classes resumed for Class 10 from June 1, regular classes commenced only by November 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the examinations were over on April 29, as many as 9,762 papers were corrected in 70 camps between May 12 and 28.

Further, while Kannur revenue district has the highest pass percentage (99.76%), Wayanad revenue district has the lowest (98.07%). In terms of educational districts, Pala has the highest pass percentage of 99.94% and Attingal has the lowest of 97.98%. The education department has also mentioned that 571 students from nine educational institutes in the Gulf wrote the examination, of which 561 were declared as passed. Similarly, 882 students from nine institutes in Lakshadweep wrote the examination and 785 of them passed.

Apart from this, 2,927 students attended the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examination, of which 2912 students passed and 67 students attended the Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) examination, and 61 of them passed out.

The department has announced that the results can be checked in the following websites from 4 pm.

> https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

> https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

> https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in

> www.prd.kerala.gov.in