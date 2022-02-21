Kerala SRTC bars loud music, noisy conversations on mobile phones in buses

The action has been taken in the wake of several complaints in this regard.

In a move similar to what the Karnataka government did, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has officially prohibited loud noise in buses causing public nuisance, which includes playing loud music and speaking loudly over the phone. In a press release issued on Saturday, February 19, the Kerala RTC stated that the use of mobile phones, electronic devices and listening to audio loudly on Kerala RTC buses has been banned. The action has been taken in the wake of several complaints in this regard.

There have been complaints that some of the passengers traveling in the buses were speaking loudly on their mobile phones, and listening to loud videos and songs. “Kerala RTC strives to provide safe travel with the interests of all travellers. In addition, this behavior creates an unhealthy and uncomfortable environment for the passengers inside the bus. It is in this context that Kerala RTC has banned such practices,” the release read.

The release also stated that the guidelines will be written and displayed inside the bus. In addition, the conductors will handle the complaints raised within the bus and request the passengers to comply with these instructions.

The Kerala RTC had issued this order on February 2 following a complaint by a woman passenger.

In November last year, passengers travelling on board Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses were not allowed to play loud music, watch movies or news in speaker mode. In case the passenger continues to use the speaker mode after a warning, the driver and conductor of the bus can ask them to deboard the vehicle, the order stated. The decision was announced in a circular issued by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on November 11. Additionally, the ticket fare paid by the passenger will not be returned.

