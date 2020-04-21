Kerala sees traffic surge after news of lockdown relaxations

Several roads in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur saw a surge in traffic on Monday.

news Coronavirus

Parts of Kerala saw a surge in traffic on Monday after the news that the government was planning to relax lockdown restrictions in non-hotspot areas began to spread. Roads in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam witnessed sizeable crowds, prompting police officers to conduct vehicle checks and disperse pedestrians on Monday morning.

In the visuals accessed by TNM, scores of bikes and cars are seen moving through Thrissur’s Swaraj Round. On getting reports of traffic in the city, senior police officers of the district arrived at the round and began conducting vehicle checks.

In the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, there was an unusual rush on the roads on Monday, following news of the relaxation of the lockdown in certain parts of Kerala. However, the police have made it clear that the earlier restrictions will continue in the city since the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is on the list of hotspots released by the Health Department.

“There was some confusion among the public on Monday, following news of the relaxations, and they were not sure which districts were the hotspots. It’s now back in control,” says Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Thiruvananthapuram being the capital city also cannot be compared to the other districts, he adds. “There are the government offices, some major hospitals, the Technopark where some IT-related work has to be done. It is the hub for so many things, so there would be more vehicular movement in Thiruvananthapuram. But we are following the restrictions that were earlier put in place,” the Commissioner says.

In the busy Kowdiar junction of the city where policemen stop every passing vehicle to inquire after the purpose of their journey, there was very little rush of vehicles on Tuesday. “There was a little more rush than usual yesterday. But today we are doing border checks, so vehicles from rural areas such as Vazhayila and Kundamankadavu do not flow into the city. Within the city, we allow those private vehicles which are out for essential services, and those who carry affidavits with them whenever it is required,” says a traffic policeman on duty.

The Kerala government from April 20 announced an odd-even scheme of vehicle movement to ease restrictions but ensure lesser traffic on the roads. According to this scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles would be allowed on the roads on specific days.

But on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that other lockdown relaxations - such as the opening of barber shops, restaurants and non-essential outlets will not be permitted until further notice. This further eased the traffic on the roads on Tuesday.

“There was some confusion on Monday morning regarding shops and restaurants being opened. Now the government has clarified that these will remain closed and the crowds have reduced on the road. The odd-even rule is however continuing. On Tuesday, even number vehicles were allowed on the road, but the crowds are not much. We are expecting some clarity on the order,” Thrissur City Police Chief Adhithya R IPS told TNM.

According to data collected by the State Police Media Centre, Thiruvananthapuram Rural station limits saw the most number of vehicle confiscations at 281 on Monday. This was followed by Kollam Rural at 231. In Pathanamthitta, Thrissur City and Thrissur Rural, the police seized over 300 vehicles altogether.