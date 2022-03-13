Kerala to see 2-3 degree rise in maximum temperature, says IMD

On March 12, the maximum temperature in Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Punalur increased by 2.1 to 2.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD has warned that the maximum temperature in certain districts of Kerala was likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius on Sunday, March 13. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, March 12, said the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur might experience an above-normal temperature on March 12 and 13.

"There are chances that the maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode Kannur Kannur districts on March 12 and 13, 2022," K Santhosh, IMD Director, Thiruvananthapuram said. He said the state received 33% less rain than the average rainfall. Dry north-easterly wind is another reason, Santhosh said.

The IMD added that Thrissur district recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 38.6 degree Celsius, followed by neighbouring Palakkad touching 38 degree Celsius. On Saturday, March 12, the maximum temperature in Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Punalur increased by 2.6 degree Celsius, 2.5 degrees, 2.2 degrees, 2.1 degrees, and 2.2 degree Celsius respectively.

The IMD also predicted that summer will peak in the state between March 20 and April 10. It is to be noted that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) planned to introduce devices to monitor the harmful ultraviolet rays throughout the day but even after two years of conceiving the idea, it has not been implemented. The project was to be implemented at a cost of Rs 10 lakh by March 2020.

The idea was to install a device in each district to get an UV index alert every hour during the day. Sources in the KSDMA told IANS that the department had ordered the devices but had to return them to the company due to technical glitches. It may be noted that heat-related incidents are on the rise in Kerala and the state has declared heatwave as a state-specific disaster.

On Saturday, March 12, Punalar recorded the highest temperature of this season -- 38.7 degree Celsius, followed by Thrissur at 38.4 degrees, Kannur at 36.9 degrees, Kottayam at 36.6 degrees, Kozhikode at 35.4 degrees, and Thiruvananthapuram at 35.4 degrees.

With PTI and IANS inputs