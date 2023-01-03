Kerala school Kalolsavam resumes after a gap of two years

A total of 9,512 students have registered for 239 competition items at the five-day event.

The biggest festival of Kerala, the state school Kalolsavam (school youth fest) commenced on January 3, Tuesday. This time, the fest is being hosted by Kozhikode district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kalolsavam at 10 am. A total of 9,512 students have registered for 239 competition items at the five-day event. The district has arranged 24 venues within the city to host the competitions. The registration to the fest began on Monday.

The 61st edition of the fest is being much celebrated as it has resumed after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tourism Minister PA Muhammed Riyas welcomed the first group of students who arrived at Kozhikode railway station to take part in the fest. The state has made arrangements for 20 accommodation centers for the participants and 30 special vehicles for students and staff. Auto rickshaws have also been arranged to ply at lower rates.

The Kalolsavam Gold Cup for the winning district was brought from Palakkad district as they were the winners of the last edition. It was displayed at 10 centers in the city and kept at Mananchira Square for two hours.

The school Kalolsavam, which was started in 1956, has been a renowned platform for student artists. It is from here that many winners have got a breakthrough into cinema and other art-related professions. The participants are students studying in government schools in the classes 8 to 12. Winners of district level fests are selected to the state Kalolsavam.

A large number of volunteers, teachers, National Service Scheme and National Cadets Corp cadets are deployed at Kalolsavam venues for the smooth management of the fest. Police, fire force and health department officials will also be present. The hugely popular lunch at Kalolsavam has been prepared over the years by renowned chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri.