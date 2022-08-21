Kerala Sajeevan custodial death case: Two policemen arrested, later released on bail

Sajeevan was detained for questioning along with two of his friends last month after a road accident case. He collapsed outside the police station moments after he was released from custody.

A sub-inspector and a civil police officer were arrested on Saturday, August 20, in connection with the suspected custodial death of a 42-year-old man in Kerala’s Vadakara last month. A 42-year-old man named Sajeevan was taken into police custody when a car he was travelling in, collided with another. A few hours later, however, Sajeevan died at the Co-operative hospital Vadakara, allegedly due to custodial torture. Sources said suspended officials — SI Nijeesh and CPO Prajeesh — were arrested on Saturday and were soon released on station bail.

On July 21, Sajeevan was detained for questioning by the police in Vadakara, along with two of his friends — Jubair and Shamnad — who were also travelling in the same car. The police claimed that the three were drunk, and that they had an altercation after hitting another car at Theruvath near Vadakara, and they were picked up under charges of public nuisance.

Sajeevan’s relative told TNM that, according to Jubair, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and constable had allegedly beaten up Sajeevan in lock-up. Sajeevan told the police that he was feeling uneasiness in his chest, but the officers allegedly ignored him and made him wait for 45 minutes. The police then asked Jubair and Sajeevan to leave the car at the station. As Jubair was locking the car, Sajeevan — who was coming out of the police station — collapsed.

"It was an auto rickshaw driver who saw him first collapse. By that time Jubair also came. The auto rickshaw drivers and Jubair asked the police to shift Sajeevan to a hospital. Meanwhile, another auto rickshaw driver called an ambulance and shifted him to co-operative hospital Vadakara. He died at the hospital ten to 15 minutes after arriving,” Sajeevan’s relative Arjun told TNM. He added that auto and ambulance drivers told the family that the police were not willing to take Sajeevan to the hospital.

Though the police officials had refuted allegations of custodial death, relatives of the deceased alleged that he was tortured in police custody, which led to his death.

Police had said Sajeevan and his friends were brought to the station around midnight. "They were drunk and one could not even stand up. A case was registered for drunken driving and they were released without allowing them to drive," the Vadakara SHO had claimed. On the way home, Sajeevan had experienced some health issues, police had claimed, adding that he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

