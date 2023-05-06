Keralaâ€™s wild tusker Arikomban spotted in Tamil Naduâ€™s Meghamalai

Arikomban was brought to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kumily on April 29 with the help of 150 officials and four kumki elephants.

news Wildlife

The wild tusker Arikomban has become a cause for concern for the residents of Tamil Nadu after he was translocated from Chinnakanal in Keralaâ€™s Idukki to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kumily. The wild elephant has reportedly wandered into Tamil Nadu and has been spotted by the residents of Meghamalai in Theni district on Thursday, May 4. According to Onmanorama, Arikomban had wandered into Meghamalai on at least three separate occasions.

As per reports, Arikomban had travelled 40 km in a span of four days. The tusker was spotted in Tamil Naduâ€™s Chuliyur area at the foothills of the Meghamalai Wildlife Sanctuary, which is adjacent to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Onmanorama reported that forest department officials in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are monitoring the movement of the wild tusker. The radio collar signals from the elephant are being monitored by a team in Keralaâ€™s Thekkady. Apart from monitoring the signals, an observation team has also been able to spot the elephant.

The signals that were received regarding the movement of the elephant were from areas that are not densely populated. Despite this, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has advised people to be cautious and have increased surveillance to monitor whether the elephant is entering areas with high human population.

On April 29, Arikomban was translocated with the help of 150 officials and four kumki elephants. There was a curfew in Kumily on the day of the translocation. The operation to capture Arikomban began on April 28 but it failed and the officials resumed work in the early hours of April 29. By 5 pm, the team had managed to get Arikomban into the â€˜elephant ambulanceâ€™, a lorry with huge wooden poles fixed on its side. Then two staff members climbed on top of the elephant and fixed a radio collar that was brought from Assam, weighing around 8 kg.