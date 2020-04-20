Coronavirus Live Tracker
Kerala’s Pathanamthitta launches Tiranga vehicle for rapid screening of symptoms
Submitted by
jaseem@thenewsm...
on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 17:55
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtlTpJiiJ20&feature=youtu.be
