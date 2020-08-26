Kerala’s Padmanabha Swamy temple opens to devotees with restrictions

The temple has been closed to devotees since March 21, when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

news Coronavirus

The famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram opened its doors to devotees on Wednesday morning with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Since March 21, ever since the lockdown was announced, the temple has remained closed to devotees. According to reports, as many as 200 devotees offered their prayers at the temple on Wednesday morning.

The temple management has been adhering to COVID-19 protocols issued in the state. Floor markings were made for devotees to ensure physical distancing is maintained. The number of visitors has been capped at 665 per day and only 35 visitors have been allowed at a time to enter and pray inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Reverse quarantine rules have also been maintained, with those over 60 years of age and below 10 barred from entering the temple premises. The temple timings are 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 6:45 pm. The Deeparadhana Pooja will commence after 6:45 pm.

The Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram is among the richest Hindu temples in India. In July this year, the Supreme Court passed a judgement upholding the right of the Travancore Royal Family in the administration of the temple.

Among those who offered prayers at the temple on Wednesday morning was Congress MLA VD Satheesan who had moved the no confidence motion against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The temple allows devotees to offer prayers only after booking a slot online. Devotees who wish to visit the temple must book a slot one day in advance on the temple website.

Devotees must carry a hard copy of the permit and original Aadhar card along with them when they visit.

A registration desk has been set up at the North Gate of the temple where devotees can enter their details in the register. Spot registrations are allowed after temple authorities verify devotees' Aadhar cards.