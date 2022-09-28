Kerala RTC moves HC seeking over Rs 5 crore damages from PFI

PFI’s state-wide hartal on September 23 turned violent resulting in smashing of windscreens and damage to seats of 58 buses, injuries to 10 employees and one passenger, the plea said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on Tuesday, September 27, moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Popular Front of India (PFI) to compensate the loss of over Rs 5 crore caused by way of damage to its buses and reduction in services during the hartal on September 23. The PFI had called a state-wide hartal on September 23 in protest against hundreds of leaders being arrested and its offices being raided across the country by National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week. The call for hartal was made on September 22.

During the hartal, its activists had allegedly engaged in widespread violence resulting in damage to buses, public property and even attacks on the general public. In its plea, moved through advocate Deepu Thankan, Kerala SRTC contended that the hartal was called without any advance notice which was a violation of the high court's orders that flash hartals were illegal and seven days prior notice had to be given. “Due to lack of an advance notice and the police assuring that law and order would be ensured, the corporation said it started its services as usual. Moreover, it cannot stop its operations abruptly as daily life of a large number of persons is dependent upon it, it said and added that 2,439 buses, 62 per cent of its strength, were operated and 9,770 employees reported for duty,” the petition said and added that the hartal turned violent resulting in smashing of windscreens and damage to seats of 58 buses, injuries to 10 employees and one passenger.

“Already facing a severe financial crisis, the repair cost of its buses, the loss due to their inoperability during repairs and the reduction in service on September 23 due to the hartal has caused it an overall pecuniary loss of Rs 5,06,21,382,” Kerala SRTC claimed in its plea, and said that it will be at the mercy of the state government again for financial assistance.

"It is submitted that the massive loss incurred by the KSRTC is liable to be recovered from the perpetrators as the same was a result of their highly illegal and terrorizing act against the hapless general public," it said and sought directions to PFI to compensate the loss of over Rs 5 crore suffered by the corporation. "The KSRTC is entitled to get its loss from those who called for the hartal and they cannot wash their hands from the responsibility of payment of damages to Kerala SRTC," it said in its plea.

The high court on September 23 itself had initiated on its own a contempt of court case against PFI.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, had last week carried out raids at 93 locations in 15 state across the country and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where the PFI has some strong pockets, had accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests. The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police forces of the states concerned.