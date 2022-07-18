Kerala reports second case of monkeypox, 31-year-old man tests positive

Kerala Health Minister has said that the 31-year-old patient's condition is stable and he is under close medical observation.

A 31-year-old man from Kannur has tested positive for monkeypox virus, the Kerala health department announced on Monday, July 18. Health Minister Veena George made the announcement saying that the man has been admitted at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram. The patient, who had arrived from Dubai on July 13 and was under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital at Kannur, has tested positive for the virus, she said. The Health Minister said that the patient's condition is stable and he is under close medical observation. All those who came in close contact with him have been isolated, she added.

This is the second case of monkey reported in the state of Kerala and the country as well. The first case in the country was recorded in the state's Kollam on July 14, after a man who arrived from the UAE tested positive.

The first case of monkeypox in India was reported on July 12, after a man who returned to Thirvunanthapuram from the UAE tested positive. State Health Minister Veena George told the media that the condition of the man was stable and that his vitals were normal. She also said that the manâ€™s primary contacts, including his family, were being monitored, and that his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology for further testing.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease, which means that it spreads from animals to humans. The symptoms can look similar to chickenpox, as they include fever, headache and malaise, but the symptoms of monkeypox are more severe than the former. While there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, health experts say that the most effective measure is to avoid contact with infected persons.

Infection spreads through direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions of an infected animal. Eating inadequately cooked meat of infected animals is also a risk factor.