Kerala reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike so far

A total of 67,060 people are presently under treatment in the state.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The COVID-19 spread continues to spike in Kerala. On Wednesday, the state witnessed the highest single day spike with 8,830 people testing positive for the disease. A total of 67,060 people are presently under treatment in the state.

COVID-19 cases are doubling at an average of every 20 days in the state. Twenty-three deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total death count to 722.

The previous single-day high in Kerala was 7,445 on Sunday. As many as 123 health workers were among those affected on Wednesday, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Of the fresh infections, Ernakulam district reported 1,056, the highest in the state, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (986) and Malappuram (977), said the Minister.

On Tuesday, the Indian Medical Association had written to the Kerala government asking it to declare a ‘health emergency’ in the state. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the situation is not that bad, to declare a health emergency.

“Of the new cases today, 7,695 contracted the disease through their contacts and the sources of 784 are yet to be identified. Fifty-eight people came from abroad, while 164 reached from other states,” the Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,536 people recovered, taking the total number of those recovered in the state to 1,28,224.

“At least 2,40,884 people are under observation, out of which 29,590 are in isolation wards of various hospitals,” the Minister said. In the last 24 hours, the state has tested 63,682 samples.

Among the other districts with higher cases on Wednesday, Kozhikode reported 942 cases, Kollam 812, Thrissur 808, Alappuzha 679 and Palakkad 631 cases.

The state has a total of 660 hotspots. While 15 regions were added to the category of hotspots, 15 others were removed on Wednesday.

The capital city has 11,005 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 7,875 and Kozhikode with 6,992.