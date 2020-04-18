Kerala reports one COVID-19 case on Friday, 78,000 under observation

On April 15 as well, the state had reported only one case of coronavirus infection.

In the second time in a week, Kerala reported a lone COVID-19 case on Friday, taking the active cases to 138 while 78,000 people are under observation.

The solitary case is from Kozhikode.

On April 15, the state had reported only one case of coronavirus infection, which has claimed two lives in Kerala.

Of the 10 people discharged today, six are from the worst affected Kasaragod, two from Ernakulam and one each from Alappuzhaand Malappuram districts, a government press release said.

"So far 255 people have been cured of the infection.

With this there are only 138 active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state," the release said.

At least 78,454 people are under observation while526 are in various hospitals, the release said.

The samples of 18,029 people with virus symptoms have been sent for testing. Of this 17, 279 results have returned negative.

While Kasaragod has 51 people undergoing treatment in hospitals, the neighbouring Kannur district has 47 in hospitals.

The country's first three coronavirus cases had been reported from Kerala---all medical students from Wuhan, the chinese city from where the global pandemic began. The state is also set to begin aggressive testing for its healthcare workers, and those patients with pneumonia, especialy community acquired pneumonia. The most common symptoms of pneumonia include cough, fever and breathing difficulties.

Those who are asymptomatic too will be tested so that they do no accidenatlly infect others, especially healthworker workers who are working on the frontlines to curb the pandemic.

â€œThis was the mistake made in Delhi. By the time they began testing their healthcare workers, community transmission must have already started. What the government of Kerala is set to do is to test healthcare workers and also start checking for community acquired pneumonia," a source in the Health department explained.