Kerala reports 62 COVID-19 positive cases, most from travellers to state

Thirteen cases tested positive on Saturday were infected through contacts.

Kerala has recorded the single-highest spike of COVID-19 cases in a day in recent weeks. On Saturday, 62 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state.

Nineteen cases are from Palakkad, 16 from Kannur, eight from Malappuram and five from Alappuzha. From the northern districts of Kozhikode and Kasaragod, four cases each were reported.

Three cases were reported from Kollam, two from Kottayam and one from Wayanad district.

Of the positive cases, 18 had flown in from abroadâ€” nine from the UAE, three from Saudi Arabia, two from Kuwait and one each from Maldives, Singapore, Muscat and Qatar.

Thirty one patients had arrived from other states. While 13 had arrived from Maharashtra, 12 came from Tamil Nadu, two from Gujarat and Karnataka each, and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Moreover, 13 people who tested positive were infected through contacts in the state. Out of this, seven are healthcare workers, three of whom were posted in Walayar in Palakkad and two each in Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

According to Law Minister AK Balan, one person from Palakkad was being treated in Malappuram while the 18 others were in the Palakkad district hospital. The district had, only two weeks ago, reported zero coronavirus cases.

In positive news, three people who were under treatment tested negative for the virus. These are patients from Kollam, Kottayam and Kasaragod. With this, the state has 275 active cases of the coronavirus and 515 people who have recovered upon treatment.

Influx into state

A total of 88,640 persons have officially entered the state through different channels of transportation. Through the airport and seaport, 7,303 and 1,621 people have reached the state. Road entry saw the highest number, with 76,608 registered persons entering the state. 3,108 others reached through trains.

Across Kerala, over 90,000 people are under observation at home or in quarantine centres for COVID-19. On Saturday, 182 people were admitted to hospitals in the state.

Nine more areas become hotspots

On Saturday, the state government declared nine areas as hotspots. Nagalassery in Palakkad, Chirakkal, Malur and Kannur Corporation, Payyannur municipality and Chembilod, Ayyankunnu and Kottayam- Malabar in Kannur and Koruthodu in Kottayam are the new hotspots. With this, the state has 37 COVID-19 hotspots.