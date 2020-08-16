Kerala reports 1608 more COVID-19 cases and 803 new recoveries

With seven deaths being reported on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 147.

On Saturday again, Kerala witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 with 1,608 more people being diagnosed with the disease. With seven deaths being reported on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 147. The recoveries stood at 803 and 14,891 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Out of the 1,608 cases, 1,409 are through their contacts. The source of 112 cases is yet to be identified. Seventy-four people came from abroad and 90 from other states. Thirty-one of those affected are health workers, the Minister said in a release.

Two of the seven persons who succumbed to the disease were aged 69, while the others were aged 58, 70, 64, 75 and 81 and were from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts. As 803 persons have recovered, the cumulative recoveries in Kerala stood at 27,779, said the Minister.

"Currently, 14,891 persons are under treatment for COVID-19. At least 1,60,169 persons are under observation. Of this, 13,358 patients are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state," the release quoted her as having said.

The Minister also said 12 more regions in the state have been categorised as hot spots, taking the total number to 562. The capital district of Thiruvananthapuram has 3,607 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram with 1,998 cases and Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 1,428 and 1,370 cases respectively. Alappuzha has 1,267 cases while Kasaragod has 1,127 cases.

Meanwhile, the district administration lifted the 39-day lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city. But strict regulations will continue to be enforced in the city and lockdown will continue in containment zones. The city, which witnessed a sprout in local transmission of COVID-19, was under complete lockdown since July 6.

