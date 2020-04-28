Kerala records many COVID-19 cases without known source, govt denies community spread

The contact history of another patient, who tested positive on Monday, has not been traced.

The Kerala government has denied the possibility of community spread of COVID-19 in the state, however the number of patients whose source of infection cannot be traced is slowly increasing. On Monday, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom one patientâ€™s contact history was not traced.

Recently a four month old baby who had a congenital heart disease and was tested positive for coronavirus, died in Kozhikode Medical college. There was no known contact in this case either. The source of infection of P Mehroof (71), a native of Mahe who died in Pariyaram Medical college on April 11 was also not identified. Another COVID-19 patient, Abdul Azeez (68) of Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram also died on March 31, without a known source.

An India Today report says that the state health department has been unable to find the source of infection of 25 coronavirus patients.

However on Monday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied any possibility of community spread in Kerala as of now.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases in Idukki and Kottayam districts increase, they have been added to the list of hotspot districts. Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram were earlier declared as hotspots.

Some parts of Kottayam and Idukki also come under red zones as declared on Monday. Six new cases from Kottayam and four new cases from Idukki were reported on Monday. Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur have got one new case each.

Four districts donâ€™t have any patients under treatment; this includes Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Alappuzha. The Health department has informed that all patients including an 80-year-old woman, and an eight- and a 13-year-old have been discharged from Thiruvananthapuram hospitals after recovery.

Thirteen patients have recovered, while 104 patients with have been admitted in hospital on Monday.

In total, 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala among whom 355 patients have recovered. Four deaths were recorded and 123 are still under treatment.

Meanwhile in the press meet held on Monday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted that the lockdown will be relaxed in the districts where there are no COVID-19 patients.