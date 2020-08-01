On Friday, Kerala reported 885 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus. Due to a glitch in the Directorate of Health Services website on Thursday, the number of cases from the second half of the day - 425 - was also included in Fridayâ€™s tally, taking the figure to 1310.

864 people recovered on Friday after testing negative for the virus. With this, the number of active cases in Kerala stands at 10,495 and the total cases are at 13,027.

Fourteen more hotspots were added to the list on Friday while 11 hotspots were removed.

Including the 426 cases from Thursday, which are from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kasaragod etc, the district wise break-up of COVID-19 cases looks like this: Thiruvananthapuram - 320, Ernakulam - 132, Pathanamthitta - 130, Wayanad - 124, Kottayam - 89, Kozhikode - 84, Palakkad - 83, Malappuram - 75, Thrissur - 60, Idukki - 59, Kollam - 53, Kasargod - 52, Alappuzha - 35, and Kannur - 14.

Three more deaths were reported in the state. Baihaiki (59) and Eliyamma (85) who were undergoing treatment in Ernakulam and Rukmini (56) from Kollam, passed away. With this, the total count of COVID-19 deaths in the state is at 73.

Out of those tested positive on Friday, 48 had returned from abroad, 54 from other states, while 1162 persons were infected through contacts. Out of this, the source of infection for 36 people is yet to be traced.

Included in this number are 20 health workers who also tested positive in the state. Eight tested positive from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Kannur, three from Kozhikode and one each from Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Thrissur.

A total of 1,43,323 persons are under observation in the state, out of which 1,33,151 are at home and 10,172 are in hospitals.

Within the last 24 hours, the state has also tested 22,279 samples. A total of 7,76,268 samples have been tested so far which includes routine samples, airport surveillance, pooled samples, CBNAAT, Trunaat, CLAA, antigen tests.

1,23,227 samples have also been sent for testing as part of the sentinel surveillance for vulnerable groups.