Kerala records 2375 new COVID-19 cases, 1456 recoveries

The number of active cases stands at 21,232.

Kerala reported the stateâ€™s highest single-day spike, with 2375 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. While 1456 people were reported to have recovered, the number of active cases stands at 21,232. Malappuram has the highest caseload with 454 patients.

Thiruvananthapuram, which has seen a consistent increase in the number of cases over the last several weeks, reported 391 cases. The number of COVID-19 patients in other districts are Kozhikode (260), Thrissur (227), Alappuzha (170), Ernakulam (163), Palakkad (152), Kannur (150), Kasaragod (99), Pathanamthitta (93), Kollam (87), Kottayam (86), Wayanad (37) and Idukki (6).

The state reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Two deaths were reported each from Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, and one each from Wayanad and Kozhikode. The death toll in the state has reached 245.

Of the new patients, 2142 contracted the disease through known contacts. For 174 people, the source is not known. Over 400 people people from Malappuram, 378 from Thiruvananthapuram, 243 from Kozhikode, 220 from Thrissur, 156 from Alappuzha, 133 from Kannur, 128 from Ernakulam, 109 from Palakkad, 98 from Kasaragod, 63 from Pathanamthitta, 85 each from Kollam and Kottayam, 26 from Wayanad and five from Idukki contracted the infection through known contacts.

Sixty-one people returned from foreign countries, while 118 came from other states. Forty-nine health workers were also reported as positive cases on Tuesday. Of this, 15 are from Malappuram, 11 from Ernakulam, 10 from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Kannur, three from Pathanamthitta, two from Thrissur and one each from Kollam, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts.

The number of active cases now is 21,232, while the number of recovered persons is 40,343. Currently, a total of 1,83,794 people are under surveillance in the state, of which 1,66,784 are in institutional or home quarantine and 17,010 people are in hospitals. 1834 were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 34,344 samples were tested, including routine testing, airport surveillance, and pooled sentinel. So far 14,84,907 samples were tested, apart from the 1,66,945 samples tested as a part of sentinel surveillance.

While 10 places have been declared hotspots, 14 were removed from the list.

