Kerala records 17,466 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths on July 25

The state's COVID-19 surge has been unrelenting despite lockdown having been imposed for more than a month.

news Coronavirus

Kerala continues to witness an unrelenting COVID-19 surge with 17,466 new cases reported on July 25, Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 12.3% after seeing a small dip on July 24, when it was 11.91%. According to the Health Department, 1,42,008 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 271 areas with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) above 15%. Malappuram district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 2684 cases followed by Kozhikode with 2379 cases. Sixty six deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the state. With this, the total COVID-19 deaths in the state rises to 16,035.

On July 24 the state recorded 15,507 COVID-1 cases with a test positivity rate that stands at 11.91 %. The state tightened the COVID-19 restrictions on July 23 as the caseload continued to remain high.

According to Keralaâ€™s lockdown restrictions, Union and state government offices, public offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), companies, Commissions, and Corporation offices in Category A and B local bodies can function with up to 50% of staff and up to 25% in Category C areas. Only essential services will operate in Category D. In category A comes those areas with TPR below 5%, B with TPR between 5-10 %, C with TPR between 10-15 %, and D with those above 15 %.

On July 23, the state reported 17,518 cases with a TPR of 13.63%. Kerala was in full lockdown from May 8 to June 17 owing to a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases.

