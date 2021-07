Kerala records 17,466 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths on July 25

The state's COVID-19 surge has been unrelenting despite lockdown having been imposed for more than a month.

news Coronavirus

Kerala continues to witness an unrelenting COVID-19 surge with 17,466 new cases reported on July 25, Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 12.3% after seeing a small dip on July 24, when it was 11.91%. According to the Health Department, 1,42,008 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 271 areas with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) above 15%. Malappuram district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 2684 cases followed by Kozhikode with 2379 cases. Sixty six deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the state. With this, the total COVID-19 deaths in the state rises to 16,035.

On July 24 the state recorded 15,507 COVID-1 cases with a test positivity rate that stands at 11.91 %. The state tightened the COVID-19 restrictions on July 23 as the caseload continued to remain high.

According to Kerala’s lockdown restrictions, Union and state government offices, public offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), companies, Commissions, and Corporation offices in Category A and B local bodies can function with up to 50% of staff and up to 25% in Category C areas. Only essential services will operate in Category D. In category A comes those areas with TPR below 5%, B with TPR between 5-10 %, C with TPR between 10-15 %, and D with those above 15 %.

On July 23, the state reported 17,518 cases with a TPR of 13.63%. Kerala was in full lockdown from May 8 to June 17 owing to a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases.

