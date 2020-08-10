Kerala to receive heavy rains on Monday, IMD issues red alert in 7 districts

Nearly 11,400 people have been housed in over 400 relief camps across Kerala.

news Rains

Heavy rains are expected to continue in Kerala for one more day on account of low pressure areas being formed, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Disaster Management Authority has warned people in lower regions to be prepared for debris fall, landslides and floods. People who stay on the banks of rivers and in hilly areas have been asked to stay on alert.

On Sunday, the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Alappuzha and Idukki were warned red alert by IMD.

Wayanad and Idukki districts have been receiving heavy rains for the last four days. IMD has warned people to remain on high alert in these areas.

Orange alert was declared in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Fishermen have been asked to not venture out for fishing as the rains continue. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, people in many coastal regions have relocated. Wind speeds of more than 60 km per hour have been recorded.

Nearly 11,400 people have been housed in over 400 relief camps across Kerala.

Waterlogging in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts in southern Kerala has got worse. Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode have also received heavy rains causing destruction to crops and houses.

The water level at Mullaperiyar dam has crossed 135.5 feet. Once it cross 136 feet, the water will reach different shutters.

As the four shutters of Pamba dam opened, a few groups of fishermen from Kollam reached Pathanamthitta for rescue operations in case of emergency. They are deployed to take sick patients to hospitals. High alert was declared in Ranni area that flooding may happen as the shutters were opened.

In Vandiperiyar area of Idukki, there was a huge mudslide in the town area, and attempts to clear the mud have started.

Kerala has started receiving heavy rainfall under the influence of low pressure formed on the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.

The heavy rains are expected to reduce by August 10 evening.

Keywords : Kerala, Kerala rains, Kerala floods, Kerala coronavirus, Kerala relief, Rain, Monsoon, Flood, Landslide, Land slip, Devri fall, waterlogging, Kerala rescue, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Manimala river, Meenachil river, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Kuttanad, Paddy, Agriculture