Kerala rains: Yellow and orange warnings issued in several districts

In Thiruvananthapuram district, some places are predicted to receive 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala has been experiencing mild to severe rainfall since Tuesday morning, and now, an orange warning has been declared in the district. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall will continue for another three days in various districts of the state. In light of the same, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a warning for next five days.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram district, where some places are set to get 115.6 to 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts have also been experiencing mild rainfall since Tuesday. A yellow warning has been issued in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. These districts are predicted to get between64.5 mm and 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours. For January 13, Thiruvananthapuram Kollam and Idukki districts have yellow warnings.

Fishermen from Kerala and Lakshadweep islands have been disallowed from venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours. The IMD has said that away from Kerala coast, near Lakshadweep and Maldives, there is a chance for a severe wind of 45 to 55 km per hour speed, which could be dangerous for fishing boats. The situation is predicted to remain unchanged on Wednesday as well.

Wind at the same speed is being predicted in Kanyakumari as well as the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday.

The KSDMA has informed that from 2 pm to 10 pm from January 12 to 15 there is a high chance of thunderstorms in many parts of Kerala. This will be worse in hilly areas. The Authority has also warned against children playing in open areas during this time. It has also released a set of instructions to be followed if there are indications of thunderstorms.

Warnings have also been issued against going near or crossing water bodies like rivers or streams. Standing on bridges over water bodies for leisure is also disallowed during these days. Night travel in the hilly regions has been banned.