Kerala rainfall: Holiday declared for educational institutions in four districts

The Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for nine districts for Tuesday - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki.

With heavy rains lashing Northern Kerala, a holiday has been declared to all educational institutions in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram, on Tuesday, July 25. However, all the examinations will be held as per the schedule, the Education department said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in Kerala on July 25, and heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27.

According to reports, four persons, including two boys, were killed in different rain-related incidents. Two boys - Hadhi and Hashir from Wayanad district fell into a river while on their way to their tuition class, and a 19-year-old woman drowned in a pond in Wayanad while taking a bath. Another 20-year-old got washed away in the river. The fire and rescue services personnel are searching for the body.

According to a Times of India report, 26 houses have been partially damaged in the rain in Kozhikode district, and 8 houses in Koyilandy taluk. As many as 63 persons from the Palappoyil colony at Kottathara and 66 persons from the Chamundi colony at Vengappally have been shifted to relief camps. In Kannur, low-lying areas have been inundated with water, and there was a landslide reported inside the forests in Kerala-Karnataka border.