In Kerala, rain intensity reduces and water levels go down in several areas

All Red warnings have been withdrawn and the IMD issued Orange alerts for eight districts in the state on Monday.

news Rains

After four days of strong showers, rain intensity reduced in most districts of Kerala on Monday, August 10. All Red warnings were withdrawn and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram issued Orange warnings to eight districts.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and the northern districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod were issued Orange warnings (Be prepared) on Monday. Thrissur and Malappuram were issued Yellow alerts. Four districts in north Kerala are also expected to see rains on Tuesday, according to the IMDâ€™s weather forecast.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) announced that wind speeds upto 50-60 kmps will be seen in the state. As a result, fishermen in coastal areas were instructed not to venture out into the sea.

In Pathanamthitta, which saw heavy rains over three days, showers have ebbed. However, widespread damage to agriculture fields and some water logging have been reported.

Six shutters of the Pamba dam were opened on Sunday by two feet to release 82 cumecs of water. The water level in the Pamba reservoir stood at 983.45 feet on Sunday, prompting district authorities to take a call to open the dam shutters. As per the Orange book on dam guidelines, the shutters for this particular dam need only be opened at 985 feet. However, with more rains expected, district authorities decided that if the dam had to remain shut till it reached Full Reservoir Level (FRL), then more cumecs of water will have to be released when the dam is opened. Hence, the dam was opened on Sunday, to reduce chances of flooding.

On Tuesday evening, despite the water levels in the dam reaching 982 feet, shutters were not closed as the officials decided to reduce levels by 60 centimeters and bring it to the upper crest levels. In Pathanamthittaâ€™s Aranmula, Peringara, Kozhencherry and Chathenkary, water logging persisted.

Water levels in the Manimalayar and Achankovil too have gone down. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployment along with fisherfolk is stationed in Pathanamthitta district to act quickly in case of a weather emergency.

In Kottayam, several areas saw less water logging with rain intensity reducing on Monday. A total of 5,668 people in the district have been shifted to 215 relief camps.

Control room opened for cattle rearers

The office of the Deputy Director of the Dairy Development Department in Kerala started a control room for farmers who suffered heavy losses due to the rains. The control room will help coordinate efforts to move cattle to safer places, to stock milk and cattle feed in safe places. The Department will coordinate with Milma (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) for these efforts. Any damages to cattle and other agricultural land cultivating cattle feed can be reported to the Dairy development unit, confirmed Dairy Development Department Assistant Director Treesa Thomas.

The Department can be contacted on 0486-2222099 for the same.