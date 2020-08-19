Kerala PSC rank lists: Chairman clarifies low-rank holders are not appointed as per rules

Kerala PSC exams will now be conducted in two stages to reduce the number of candidates.

news Examinations

The Kerala Public Service Commission is implementing major changes to the examinations conducted for the selection of candidates to vacant government posts. The change was brought about to PSC examinations in order to reduce the number of candidates. Exams will now be conducted in two stages, and only selected candidates in the first screening stage will be allowed to write exams in the second stage.

The PSC has been facing severe criticism over the last few days due to allegations that selected candidates in the PSC lists were not given appointments, even years later. Some of the candidates in various PSC lists had alleged through regional media that the government had been conducting back-door appointments, while neglecting them. Many candidates who were listed in police constable rank lists have been protesting over delays in their appointments.

However, PSC Chairman MK Sakeer on Tuesday told the media that the PSC list always has more names than the number of vacancies available.

"For the last few years, the majority of the people on the list were not appointed. It was not objectionable. PSC prepares the list as per the rules. More than half of the people included in the list comes under the supplementary list. According to Kerala Service rules, Rule No. 15 says the supplementary list should have five times more than half of the main list. Moreover, the main list will also have more names than the existing vacancies because we are not sure how many top rankers will join the service, as they might have got good ranks in other lists too," the chairman clarified.

Most of the rank lists are valid for one or two years, so the candidates who don't get appointments within that period will not secure jobs.

He noted that only one-third of the people listed on the PSC rank list will be appointed. He added that both candidates and the public are aware of these rules. "We have been following these rules for the last two decades. There is nothing new this year," he said, responding to the allegations.

"Any candidate whose name is on a supplementary rank list, or in the lower ranks, knows that he will not get an appointment. So that they will start preparing for the next exams," MK Sakeer said.