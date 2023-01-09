Kerala police finally dismiss Circle Inspector Sunu, accused in multiple criminal cases

PR Sunu was arrested on November 13 by the Thrikkakara police based on the complaint of a woman alleging that he was part of a group that sexually assaulted her.

news Crime

In a first in the history of the state’s Police Department, a circle inspector in Kerala booked for gangrape and other offences was dismissed from service under the provisions of section 86 (disqualification of those involved in serious criminal offences) of the Kerala Police Act. PR Sunu, station house officer of the Kozhikode Coastal Police was terminated on Monday, January 9. In a statement, the Kerala police said that Sunu’s termination was in accordance with the government’s directions to take action against the criminals within the police force.

Sunu was arrested on November 13 by the Thrikkakara police based on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that he was part of a group of men who had sexually assaulted her. It is to be noted that Sunu had earlier been arrested in relation to an assault case in 2021 and was placed under suspension for six months. He was later transferred to another police station. He has faced departmental action 15 times and has faced six suspensions, according to reports.

According to the complainant who accused him of gangrape, the assault took place in two locations in Kochi, and involved at least seven persons, including Sunu. According to Asianet News, Sunu had earlier been named and booked in three women assault cases.

Sunu was earlier summoned by the Director General of Police to give his statement. However, he did not turn up saying that he was undergoing an Ayurveda treatment. Following this, a hearing was held through video conferencing on January 5. According to reports, Sunu had claimed that there was no option other than dying by suicide if he was dismissed. Claiming that the allegations against him were false, Sunu also sought a detailed probe into the matter.

However, on Monday, Kerala police released an official statement saying that Sunu was terminated from service. “Beypur Coastal Police Inspector PR Sunu has been ordered to be dismissed from service with immediate effect by state police chief Anil Kant. He has been dismissed from service on the grounds of misconduct. The state police chief has taken action against Inspector Sunu under Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act. This section disqualifies those who habitually commit serious crimes from continuing in the service. This is the first time in the history of Kerala Police that a police officer has been removed from service under this section. The move follows a strong directive from the state government to take action against criminals in the police,” the statement read. The State Police Media Centre Kerala also put out a facebook post stating the same.

Also Read: Fence eating crop: Cases against cops in Kerala puts spotlight on police criminality