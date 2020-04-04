Kerala Police crack down on Friday prayers held violating lockdown, 23 arrested

The Kottayam police booked 23 persons who attended the Juma prayer meet at a school auditorium in Erattupetta on Friday.

Kerala police on Friday cracked down on a Juma prayer gathering held in Erattupetta, Kottayam which violated the existing lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A total of 23 people who attended the Friday prayer meet, have been arrested.

The meet was organised at around 12 pm in the auditorium of the Thanmaya Islamic School in Erattupetta. Although Friday prayers are usually held in the school, with the current 21-day lockdown in place to enforce social distancing, no public meeting is allowed anywhere in the country.

“We got a phone call and went to the school in the afternoon to find that these people were holding the Friday prayer meet. We immediately dismissed the meeting and arrested the attendees,” Erattupetta Sub Inspector told TNM.

A case has been registered against the 23 attendees under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (being member of unlawful assembly) and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), read with 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

All the arrested attendees have now been granted bail, the police confirmed.

Meanwhile, it was an especially good day at the Kottayam Medical College hospital from where Kerala’s oldest COVID-19 positive couple were discharged after full recovery on Friday. The hospital also saw the recovery of a staff nurse who tested positive for the virus last week, after she came in contact with positive patients at the hospital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Friday’s speech, highlighted these recoveries and also congratulated the state’s health workers who are toiling to contain the spread of the virus.

Nine new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Friday.