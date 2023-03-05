Kerala police conduct raid at Asianet News office in Kozhikode

The raid was carried out based on a complaint filed by MLA PV Anvar, days after SFI members barged into the Kochi office of Asianet News to protest a news report on drug use and sexual assault of minors.

news News

Days after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists barged into the Kochi bureau of Asianet News, the Kerala Police on Sunday, March 5 conducted a raid at its Kozhikode office. The raid was reportedly carried out on the basis of a complaint filed by Left Independent MLA PV Anvar.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has been at loggerheads with Asianet News for a while now. On Friday, the SFI, which is the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), held a protest in Kochi against a news report on drug abuse and sexual assault of minors, which was telecast by the channel in November 2022. During the protest march to the Asianet News office, SFI members carried a banner saying, “This establishment is an insult to the culturally aware state of Kerala”.

Following the incident, a case was registered against 30 SFI members based on a complaint lodged by Asianet News which said that the accused barged into their office by pushing away security guards and intimidating employees. SFI’s protest was condemned by the Press Council of India which said that such “strong arm tactics have no place in a democracy” and that the Kerala government should look into the incident. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists also condemned SFI’s action.

Asianet News Executive chairman Rajesh Kalra told IANS, "Kerala Police are currently raiding Asianet News office in Kozhikode in a fabricated case. This follows the SFI's disruptive activity at our Kochi office the other day." He said that attempting to browbeat Asianet would fail and that the news group would take legal action against the move. Rajesh Kalra also said that there were earlier attempts to silence the media in Kerala, and that those in power were trying to repeat it but will not succeed in such tactics.

Read: SFI activists booked for protest against Asianet: What is the controversy about?