Kerala police book supporters of E Bull Jet brothers on charges of invoking violence

Some of their supporters who posted content online had tried to invoke violence and provocate people, police said.

A case has been registered against some supporters of E Bull Jet brothers â€” Libin and Ebin â€” from Iritti in Kannur, who run a YouTube Channel and were earlier arrested for creating a ruckus at the office of the Motor Vehicles Department. Some of their supporters who posted content online, in support of the brothers, had tried to invoke violence and provocate people, the Kannur Cyber Police told TNM. The arrest of the vloggers had turned into a widely debated topic in the state, after some of their supporters urged people to "burn Kerala". Police said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed and further details will be added.

On August 18, Wednesday, a case was registered against the brothers for trying to invoke violence through social media. Police filed a suo moto case based on some of the videos posted online by the brothers. On August 9, the duo was arrested for causing ruckus in the MVD office in Kannur after the department confiscated their caravan, which was illegally modified and had unpaid taxes. They were later released on bail.

After the duo's arrest, many of their followers had come out in support of them. Many others shared pictures and videos of pink police cars and alleged that even the police have modified vehicles. Hashtags #SaveNapolean #saveebulljet were trending on different platforms.

The YouTube channel â€˜E Bull Jetâ€™, run by the brothers, has around 1.88 million subscribers, and it chronicles their travelogues. On Wednesday the duo had posted a video to their channel, claiming that they were being targeted and the whole issue was created with a hidden agenda of destroying them. They also said in the video that their only hope was the judicial system.

The entire controversy began, according to reports, after the brothers flaunted their caravan, which they had named â€˜Napoleonâ€™, stating that they had modified it for Rs 2 crore. This video in turn, was sent by someone to the Motor Vehicle Commissioner, who ordered that it be seized. Moreover, the brothers had made a public announcement that they would be going to the MVD office and a crowd of fans gathered there, creating unrest. At the MVD office in Kannur, the brothers went live again and alleged that the officials were assaulting them.

