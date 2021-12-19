Kerala police bid adieu to a young cop who drowned during an investigation

27-year old Balu died after a boat, in which a police team went to search a murder accused, capsized.

news Death

The dead body of the young Kerala policeman Balu who died after a boat capsized was taken to his native village -Alisseril near Punnapra in Alappuzha. 27-year old Balu, who was attached to the State Armed Police Battalion Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Saturday, December 18, after noon. The boat capsized on the Anchuthengu lake at Panayilkadavu near Kadakkavoor in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

His mortal remains were kept for his colleagues to pay tribute at the SAP camp before taking to his native village. Ministers V Sivankutty and GR Anil, State Police Chief Anil Kant and other senior officers paid him homage at the camp. The body was escorted by the police to Punnapra. Balu is a graduate in Civil Engineering and Economics. He joined the service in September. He is survived by father D Suresh and mother Anila Das.

It was while on an investigation, in the search of an accused in a murder case, that the police personnel lost his life. Balu was in the police team of four including Circle Inspector Varkala Police Station VS Prasanth and two others. Though the others were rescued, Balu got stuck in the mud.

"Water entered in the boat and I stopped the engine thinking of anchoring the boat. But the boat capsized soon. I swam with one person each on both sides. The third one was also swimming behind us," boatman Vasanthan told Mathrubhumi. Madhu, a local resident, who heard the screaming, immediately ventured into the spot with his boat. All the three and Vasanthan got hold of Madhu's boat and were rescued. It was then they realised that one was missing. Balu was found after a search of half an hour. His life couldn't be saved though he was rushed to a hospital.

Balu was deputed to the Varkala police station in connection with the famous Sivagiri pilgrimage. Anil Kant recalled that Balu was an outstanding cop.