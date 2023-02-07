Kerala police arrest over 2500 persons in a day under Operation Aag

The arrests were made after raiding 3,501 places since February 4 and registering a total of 1,673 cases, the State Police Chief's Office said.

Launching a massive crackdown on people accused in various criminal cases, the Kerala police announced on Sunday, February 5, that they have arrested more than 2,500 people in the name of â€˜Operation Aagâ€™. The police in a statement said that 2,507 persons were arrested across the state as part of its initiative to curb â€˜anti-social activitiesâ€™ in Kerala. Among the arrested persons, 300 are â€˜fugitivesâ€™, the police said. The arrests were made after raiding 3,501 places since February 4 and registering a total of 1,673 cases, the Kerala State Police Chief's Office said.

The massive number of arrests were made under 'Operation Aagâ€™, aimed to arrest persons booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), as well as those accused in various drugs-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police raids began at about 11 pm on Saturday and continued till Sunday. The arrested persons would be kept in police custody for 24 hours to get more details, the police statement said. As per reports, police have caught nearly 50% of the fugitives wanted on their list.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the maximum number of arrests (333), but the most cases were registered in Kannur district (257). Thrissur recorded 301 arrests, while Kozhikode saw 272 cases being registered, followed by Kannur (271), Thiruvananthapuram (239) and Thrissur (214). The police action came after a rise in â€˜anti-social activitiesâ€™ was reported in the state.

In 2021, Kerala police had launched a similar drive in the name of â€˜Operation Kaavalâ€™. However, the project was dropped following criticism, as it was seen as an alleged move by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to build a database of activists opposed to their development projects. This view was further strengthened when people with no criminal cases against them, but known to speak out against those in power, were asked by the police to submit their details in the name of the operation.

PTI Inputs