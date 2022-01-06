Kerala police arrest the man who brutally assaulted Bindhu Ammini

Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Opposition MLA KK Rema strongly condemned the assault.

The man who assaulted activist Bindhu Ammini in public on Wednesday, January 5, has been arrested. On Thursday, the Vellayil police in Kozhikode district said that the accused is a man named Mohandas and he is from Thodiyil in Kozhikode. The police said that further investigations are on.

On Wednesday, Mohandas had attacked Bindhu in Kozhikode. In videos and images that started doing the rounds, he was seen hitting her and choking her. Bindhu Ammini, was one of the first women between the ages of 10 to 50 to enter the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court in its judgment in September 2018 allowed the entry of young women into the temple.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu condemned the attack on the activist and promised strict action. "The reason for this assault is not because of a conflict of opinion but comes out of a fascist ideology to destroy what they don't like. Those who had been generous to these kinds of people by encouraging intolerance are equally responsible for this assault. The government will show no apathy in taking action against this person who thinks that he can do this to a woman. There will be strict action," the minister wrote on social media.

Opposition MLA KK Rema also took to social media, to strongly condemn the repeated attacks against Bindhu and alleged that the government is responsible for this. "She has gone through assault and pain that no woman should ever have to. Why couldn’t the government and police provide her with protection even after repeated assaults? If something happens to her the government is responsible," the Vadakara MLA said.

Following the attack, Bindhu had told the media that she does not feel safe. “I am not safe here anymore, the only option is to leave the country and seek asylum,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Bindhu has been subjected to a brutal attack. Last December, she was hit by an autorickshaw and sustained head injuries. She filed a complaint at the time with Koyilandy police and alleged that the attack was planned due to her Sabarimala campaign.

