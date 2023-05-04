Kerala: Police and public rescue family locked inside ‘black magic’ centre

In October 2022, a video of a 10-year-old child falling unconscious in the midst of a ritual in Vasanthi Madom had gone viral. Two persons – Shobhana and Unnikrishnan – who run the centre were arrested following the incident.

news News

A family of three, including two women and a child, was allegedly locked up for five days inside a ‘black magic’ centre called Vasanthi Amma Madom in Malayalapuzha village of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. The incident came to light on Wednesday, May 3 after members of the local Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) received information about the same and arrived at the scene along with residents and workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Upon arriving at the centre, they heard the child’s cries for help. The police also arrived at the scene, and along with the public, rescued the two women and the child.

One of the rescued women told the media that the family had come to Vasanthi Amma Madom seeking a solution to a police case against them. She said that her son Anish, who was imprisoned in a case of financial fraud, had met Unnikrishnan, who runs the centre along with Shobhana, while in jail. The woman said that the family has known the duo since January this year. She said that the centre performed pujas to resolve the case and then started demanding money from the family. She further alleged that they were assaulted by Shobhana, who also threatened to kill the child. “They forced us to participate in the pujas and tortured us with demands for money. They threatened to kill us,” the woman told Asianet News.

Anish’s wife, who was also locked up, told the media that Shobhana and Unnikrishnan had given them Rs 10,000 for availing bail in the financial fraud case. Later, the family was locked up saying they would be released only if the money was returned. She also alleged that they were tortured citing other financial deals between Unnikrishnan and Anish. A dispute over the payments led to the family, including the child, being allegedly locked up for five days.

The Kudumbasree workers told the media that Shobhana had allegedly threatened to use the child for ‘black magic’ and that the child seemed terror-stricken at the time of rescue. Neither Shobhana nor Unnikrishnan were present at Vasanthi Amma Madom when the police and the public arrived. After the family was rescued, the protesters vandalised the centre.

In October 2022, Vasanthi Amma Madom had been similarly vandalised by the public, leading to the arrest of Shobhana and Unnikrishnan. This was after a video of a 10-year-old child falling unconscious while Shobhana was performing rituals had gone viral. This had seen a large protest from local residents, which led to the arrest of the two. They were released on bail citing health reasons a few months back, following which the centre resumed functioning.