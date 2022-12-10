Kerala Plus Two student attends first-year MBBS classes without collegeâ€™s knowledge

The student in question had attended first-year MBBS classes at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode from November 29 to December 2.

news Controversy

A Plus Two student in Kerala attended first-year MBBS classes at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for four days without the knowledge of the management. The incident only came to light after college officials noticed a mismatch between details in the attendance register and admission register on the fourth day. According to The Hindu, the classes for first year MBBS students began on November 29 and the student in question attended the classes till December 2. She has been absent since December 3.

The incident has raised questions as the student in question was not even qualified to write NEET â€” the entrance exam for admission to medical courses â€” let alone gain admission to classes. However, college authorities said that the admission process was strict. Speaking to The Hindu, Vice President of the Government Medical College KG Sajith Kumar said that students were permitted to enter the classrooms only after their admit cards were verified. He added that the admission process was foolproof, and that the cards were verified at several stages before being checked by him personally.

The Vice-Principal mentioned that the second batch of students had extra classes at 8 am, and when students showed up to the class late, the teacher let them in without checking their admit cards to save time. He further added that the issue would have come to light soon, as the official ID cards were to be issued to the students in a week.

In the meantime, Principal of the Government College Dr EV Gopi has registered a complaint with the Medical College police accusing the student of impersonating a medical student in the college. The police have told The Hindu that they have begun investigating the matter.