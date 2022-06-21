Kerala Plus Two results announced, 83.87% students pass exam

The total pass percentage was higher last year.

As many as 3,02,865 candidates have qualified for higher studies as the results of the Plus Two examination, conducted by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in March this year, the Kerala government announced on Tuesday, June 21. General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the recently conducted higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams in a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. Results can be checked at keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

"Of the total 3,61,091 candidates who appeared for the second year higher secondary examination, 3,02,865 persons have passed and qualified for higher studies. The total pass percentage is 83.87%. It was 87.94% last year," he said. As many as 28,450 students scored A+ in all subjects. While the total pass percentage was 86.14% in the science group, it was 85.69% and 76.61% in the commerce and humanities groups respectively.

Kozhikode district recorded the highest pass percentage while Wayanad registered the lowest. In the vocational higher secondary sector, 78.26% of candidates were qualified for the higher studies, the minister added.

Earlier on June 15, the Kerala government also announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, with an overall pass percentage of 99.26%. A total of 4,23,303 students passed the class 10 exams in Kerala, which were conducted between March 31 and April 29, and attempted by 4,26,469 students. The pass percentage saw a slight drop, from last yearâ€™s 99.47%.

Kannur revenue district saw the highest pass percentage (99.76%), while Wayanad revenue district had the lowest (98.07%). In terms of educational districts, Pala has the highest pass percentage of 99.94% and Attingal has the lowest at 97.98%.