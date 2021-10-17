Kerala Plus One exams postponed due to rain induced landslides, floods

Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University in Kottayam also announced that all the exams scheduled to be held on October 18, Monday, have been cancelled.

news Kerala rains

The Kerala government has announced that Plus One examinations, scheduled to be held on October 18, have been postponed owing to heavy rains that lashed across many districts in the state. Announcing the decision, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that revised dates will be announced later.

In Kottayam district, which saw majorly heavy rainfall and landslides too, Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University has announced that all the exams that were scheduled to be held on October 18 stand cancelled. MG University is headquartered in Kottayam districtâ€™s Athirampuzha, and Kottayam has been majorly hit by the rains. Speaking to TNM, a spokesperson of the University said that new dates of the cancelled exams will be announced later.

Over the past two days, many districts in Kerala, especially Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta, have been witnessing heavy incessant downpour. Multiple landslides have been reported from parts of Idukki and Kottayam districts. In separate landslides that occurred in Koottickal of Kottayam district, 11 people in the region, including six members of one family, were washed away in the landslides that occurred on Saturday. In the landslide in Kokkayar area of Idukki district, seven people have been reported to be missing. Rescue operations are underway in both districts to rescue the stranded and missing people. Many parts of Pathanamthitta district have also been heavily inundated due to the rising water levels in the rivers.

According to the government statistics, 2,159 people have been rehabilitated across the state, as of October 17 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram for October 17. A yellow colour code warning â€” asking authorities to stay updated on changing weather conditions â€”has been declared for these districts for October 17.

