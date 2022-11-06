Kerala PFI leaderâ€™s kin booked for trying to smuggle SIM card into prison

The wife, son and brother of former PFI Idukki district president TS Sainudeen were booked based on a complaint from the jail superintendent.

Kerala police have registered a case against the family of jailed TS Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran. Sainudeen has been lodged at a high security prison in Viyyoor of Thrissur. The police said that the incident happened on November 1.

The case against Sainudeen's wife, son and brother was registered under the Prisons Act, they said. "Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation," the police told PTI. The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent. According to reports, the trio went to the prison to meet Sainudeen and were examined, when a SIM card was found hidden inside a Quran that was meant to be given to him. However, the jail security personnel could not find mobile phones inside the prison.

In September, near simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 states were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI held for allegedly supporting terror in the country. Following this, the union government, on September 27, banned PFI and its associates for a period of five years. The organisations that were declared unlawful are PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council(AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Org (NCHRO), National Womenâ€™s Front, Jr Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

