Kerala pastor and others arrested for trafficking 11 children from Rajasthan

The children were brought to Kerala on the promise of free education.

Three persons, including a Kerala pastor, have been arrested in a case involving trafficking of 12 girl children from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Kerala. Perumbavoor (Ernakulam) based Karuna Bhavan Charitable Trust’s director and a pastor, Jacob Verghese, and two agents have been booked under section 370 (1)(2)(3)(4) (trafficking of person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The children - 11 from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh - have been sheltered in Kozhikode under the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and a detailed probe is underway by the railway police. Speaking to TNM, CWC member Parvathi Bhai said that counselling has been provided to the children and they have been provided shelter in Children’s home. She also added that the Karuna Bhavan Charitable trust did not have a license under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) (JJ) Act and a report is to be sent to Ernakulam CWC for further action.

According to reports, on Tuesday night, the children were travelling in Okha Express, and based on suspicion the co-passengers had alerted railway police. Upon enquiring the six adults accompanying the children, Railway Police found that a few of them were parents, while two were agents. The children were being taken to the Karuna Trust for free education. “The case is still under investigation and we cannot divulge details about how we identified it as an instance of trafficking,” the police said.

Lokesh Kumar (29) and Shyam Lal (25), both of them from Rajasthan, have also been booked under trafficking charges.