Kerala paraplegic whose love story won hearts, passes away at 31

Shehna reached out to Pranav on Facebook after videos of him at temple festivals went viral. They got married in March 2020.

news News

Thrissur native Pranav Manapparambil (31), the wheelchair-user who won hearts with the story of his marriage with Shehna three years ago, passed away on Friday, February 17. He was reportedly hospitalised on Friday morning.

Pranav had suffered a spinal injury almost a decade ago, after which he became paralysed. He was a young college student when a bike he was travelling on got into an accident. Pranav was riding pillion with a friend when their bike hit a compound wall and he fell, injuring his spinal cord.

Videos of Pranav on his wheelchair at temple festivals and cultural events had gained popularity on social media a few years ago. He used to accompany his friends to all festivals in their locality. Shehna, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, came across Pranav in one such video. She reached out to him on social media. The two later decided to get married in 2020, braving opposition from Shehnaâ€™s family. The wedding was held in March 2020 at the Aala Sree Sankaranarayana temple in Kodungallur.

The news of the wedding had gone viral on social media, with many users hailing the love of the young couple.