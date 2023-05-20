Kerala opposition alleges corruption in govt, lays siege to Secretariat

The protest, organised against the alleged corruption in the state government, was held on the second anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala laid siege to the Secretariat on Saturday, May 20, leading to tensions between the police and the protesters. A scuffle broke out over the police allowing a member of the Secretariat staff to enter the building through the gate in front of which the protest was organised. The protest, organised against the alleged corruption in the state government, was held on the second anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Protests at the Secretariat are usually staged in front of a designated ‘samara gate’ (protest gate) that would be closed with barricades by the police in order to prevent protesters from entering the compound. The entry and exit of Secretariat staff would be only through another gate during protests. However, on Saturday, protesters alleged that the police allowed a staff member to enter through the protest gate “in order to fail” the protest. This led to a scuffle between the police and the protesters.

Scores of UDF workers had gathered for the protest, raising slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanding his resignation. Opposition Leader VD Sattheesan said that the government will be subjected to a trial (against corruption by the Opposition) and that those who are corrupt will be removed. A 'chargesheet' pointing out the government's failures' was read out during the protest. Meanwhile the BJP also protested at another venue in the city.

The LDF government, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) returned to a second term in power in May 2021, with a resounding victory in the Assembly elections held in April.

MK Muneer collapses

Former minister and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), MK Muneer collapsed while speaking at the protest. It is reported that his health is stable. Even after collapsing, he continued his speech for a while and also stopped other leaders from shifting him to a hospital. IUML is the second largest constituent of the UDF.