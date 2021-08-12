Kerala oppn holds mock Assembly, asks CM to explain new allegations against him

The Congress-led opposition stormed out of the Assembly after the motion demanding the CMâ€™s resignation over his alleged role in the currency smuggling scam was denied.

news Politics

The Congress-led opposition in Kerala held a first-of-its-kind mock Assembly session, after being denied permission to seek leave for an adjournment motion demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the fresh development of his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. The session was conducted outside the main gate of the Assembly on Thursday, August 12. The prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has alleged that a packet of foreign currency was sent to CM Pinarayi while he was on a visit to the UAE in 2017, through a diplomat of its Consul General's office. Senior Congress legislator PT Thomas sought leave for the motion, but Speaker MB Rajesh said that since the matter is sub-judice, it cannot be given permission to move the motion.

Following this, an angry opposition decided to boycott the day's session, and trooped out of the house and marched to the front gate of the Kerala Assembly. Here, chairs were placed for all the opposition legislators, and Thomas pointed out that the details of CM Pinarayiâ€™s role in the scam have emerged in the show cause notice issued by the Customs department to Swapna and others accused in the illegal export of dollars.

"The show cause notice, dated July 29 came out on Wednesday and Swapna Suresh says M Sivasankar (then secretary to the CM) called her and said there was a very important packet that had to be sent to the UAE to the Chief Minister, who had reached the UAE on the previous day. Sarith collected the packet and gave it to the diplomat Ahmed Al Doukhi, for carrying it to the UAE. Sarith informed her unofficially that he had brought the said packet to the Consulate for screening it in the X-Ray machine and that the packet contained currency," said Thomas.

Later, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that not allowing the opposition to even present the leave for the adjournment motion is strange. "Just recall the events years back when this very same Pinarayi Vijayan was demanding the resignation of the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy when the solar scam accused levelled allegations and what all they created in the state in that case. Today, just in the same manner when an allegation in the dollar case was raised, Vijayan is taking cover and is not even saying a word. He could have at least spoken on the floor of the house. This is in no way acceptable and hence we have no other way but to boycott the house," said Satheesan.

Read: Gold smuggling accused alleges UAE Consulate delivered currency package for Pinarayi

The Kerala gold smuggling case and all its controversies: An exhaustive explainer