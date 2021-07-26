Kerala nurse sexually assaulted and murdered allegedly by brother-in-law

The incident took place on Friday night after the victimâ€™s brother-in-law allegedly picked her up from the hospital after her work.

A 26-year-old woman working as a nurse in an Alappuzha hospital was sexually assaulted and murdered on the night of Friday, July 23, allegedly by her brother-in-law. Police have arrested the man, 36-year-old Ratheesh, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. Ratheesh is married to the victimâ€™s elder sister, who works as a nurse in Ernakulam. They have two children who were with their grandparents at the time of the crime.

On Friday, July 23, when the woman had to work late at the hospital, Ratheesh allegedly went to pick her up as he usually does on days she works late. It was around 9.30 pm. He allegedly took her to his home in Kadakkarapally, Cherthala, which was near her parental place.

Ratheesh, who was allegedly showing a sexual desire for the victim, had been annoyed about a relationship she was in. She was planning to marry the person. Allegedly, Ratheesh who took her to his place on Friday night began questioning her about the relationship and then hit her. She had allegedly hit the wall and lost her consciousness. Ratheesh then allegedly sexually assaulted her and strangulated her to death.

Ratheesh allegedly tried to bury her body outside the house but since it was raining he could not complete the task and brought the body back into the house. He then allegedly left her body, soaked in mud, in a room inside the house and left the place.

The victimâ€™s family lodged a complaint with the Pattanakkad police station at 2 am on Saturday, saying she was missing. The family said that Ratheesh who was supposed to pick her up said she was staying in the hospital for the night but later his phone was switched off.

Residents in the neighbourhood of Ratheeshâ€™s house found that it was locked and his vehicle was missing while a ceiling fan was seen switched on. The police went to the house and found the womanâ€™s body inside by 2.30 am.

The police then deployed forces in all the routes Ratheesh was likely to escape â€“ Managalapuram, Changanassery where he has an aunt, Kollam where he has friends. However, they got a tipoff that Ratheesh was hiding at a house in Chenganda in Cherthala and they picked him up from there.