'Kerala is not like UP, tell CM Yogi': CPI(M) leader responds to UP CM's speech

A Vijayaraghavan said that BJP leaders are not interested in issues affecting the people.

news Politics

Acting Secretary of the Kerala CPI (M), A Vijayaraghavan has lashed out at BJP leaders and asked them to inform Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that Kerala is not a state where people live in insecurity. The CPI (M) leader was speaking to the media during Vikasana Munnetta Yatra, a state wise poll rally he is taking out prior to the Assembly elections.

“Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh is a state where people of religious minority live in insecurity. Dalits are attacked in the name of cows and Muslims are beaten to death on streets there. BJP leaders of Kerala should tell Yogi Adityanath that such things won’t be allowed in Kerala,” Vijayaraghavan, who is also Left Democratic Front convener, said.

Adityanath on Sunday had said that the Left government in Kerala is not taking any constructive steps to stop forceful religious conversions by marriage, invoking the bogey of ‘love jihad’.

The UP Chief Minister also said that the Kerala government hasn’t done anything so far though the High Court had made remarks against the practice of religious conversion in 2009. Adityanath was speaking after inaugurating the poll campaign of BJP Kerala President K Surendran ‘Vijaya Yatra’ in Kasaragod, the northern district of Kerala. Kerala will go to polls in April.



Vijayaraghavan lashed out at BJP leaders saying that they were not interested in issues affecting people like hike in petrol prices and unemployment, but were instead talking about things like Love Jihad.

He also accused the Congress in the state saying that it’s a pro BJP front.

Read: Row over deep sea fishing: Kerala govt cancels MoU with US firm