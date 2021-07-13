Kerala: Nair organisation thanks PM for Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s ministry post in newspaper ad

Global Nair Service Society, a self-described umbrella body of all Nair organisations across the world, stirred up a controversy with the newspaper ad.

news Politics

Global Nair Service Society (GNSS), which describes itself as an umbrella organisation for the Nair community around the world, placed a newspaper ad in Kerala on July 13, expressing their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting Rajeev Chandrasekhar into the Union ministry post. In the ad, the GNSS has thanked the Prime Minister for appointing Chandrasekhar, thereby ensuring the “representation of the Nair community in the Union ministry.” A Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Chandrasekhar is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The ad comes amid allegations by the LDF that the largest body of Nairs, the NSS has affiliation with BJP. During the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, after casting his vote, Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of NSS, had said while referring to the Sabarimala issue that people wished to vote for “those [who uphold] secularism, democracy, social justice and those who protect the faith of people, which the LDF government was not able to do.” This was taken further by the Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and K Surendran, who made similar statements. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan retorted to Sukumaran Nair’s statement by stating ‘Ayyappa’ (the deity of Sabarimala) and all the gods are with the LDF.

The Sabarimala topic was extensively used as a point of contention by the UDF and the BJP-led NDA in different ways, prior to the election, and even the UDF, which promised to protect Sabarimala and its devotees if elected into power, in its manifesto.

Post the polls, LDF convener and CP(M) secretary A Vijayaraghavan expressed resentment in Sukumaran Nair’s words through the party’s mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani” by saying Sukumaran Nair had joined hands with Congress and BJP in a bid to tumble the LDF government. To the media, Raghavan said that Sukumaran Nair “was trying to give a political message and it was to defeat the LDF.”

The Sabarimala issue caused polarising rift following the September 2018 Supreme Court verdict saying that women of menstruating age can’t be denied entry into the temple. The Supreme Court said that denying women entry into the temple is a violation of fundamental rights. Sukumaran Nair’s comment on the election day was interpreted by the LDF as a political move to agitate sentiments against the government.

Incidentally, Sukumaran Nair in January this year, thanked Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their tweets regarding Mannam Jayanti, the birthday of NSS’s founder Mannathu Padmanabhan. BJP state president K Surendran had shared this on his Facebook handle and also said Sukumaran Nair had sent letters to both Modi and Shah.