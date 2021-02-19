Kerala music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passes away in Chennai

Issac Thomas Kottukapally had won the National Award for the Best Background Music for Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2011.

news Obituary

Noted Kerala music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally, who won the National Award for the Best Background Music for Malayalam film Adaminte Makan Abu, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 72. According to reports, the death is due to cardiac arrest.

Issac Thomas Kottukapally has composed music for many Malayalam films including Shaji N Karun’s Kutty Srank (2009) with Mammootty in lead role, Ligy J Pullappally’s Sancharam (2004), Shaji N Karun’s Swaham (1994),Sathish Menon’s Bhavam (2002)and Salim Ahmed’s Kunjananthante Kada (2013), among others. The 2011 film Adaminte Makan Abu by Salim Ahamed, had won four National Awards including for the best background score.

Born in Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district, Issac Thomas studied filmmaking and screenplay at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. After completing his music course from the American Teachers' School at Kodaikanal, Issac Thomas attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano.

Apart from Adaminte Makan Abu that bagged him National Award, Issac Thomas had also received the State Film Awards for Best Background Music for four films -- Bhavam (2002), Margam (2003), Sancharam and Oridam (2004).

Kottukapally entered the world of cinema through Malayalam’s remarkable director KG George's movie Mannu. Later, he assisted director G Aravindan, who is considered another pioneer filmmaker of Kerala.

Issac co-wrote the screenplays for films like G Aravindan’s Thampu (1978), Kummatty (1979) and Esthappan (1980). It was with Esthappan that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.

He has also given music for Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Malayalam.

Kerala’s Minister for Culture condoled the death of the musician. “He had won national and state awards for best music and background score. He is notable for working in different arenas of the film industry. The loss is that of an esteemed artist. Sharing the grief shared by family members,” Minister AK Balan wrote on Facebook.

Issac Thomas is the son of former Member of Parliament George Thomas.