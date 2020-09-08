Kerala MPs of all parties to oppose leasing out of airport to Adani, barring Tharoor

The MPs agreed to oppose the move in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament at a meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

news Politics

With the exception of Shashi Tharoor, all the Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala, called for a meeting by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, agreed to exert pressure on the Centre against its move to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to the private sector.

The meeting happens ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, stuck to his earlier position, backing the Centre's move to lease out the airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises, official sources said. However, other MPs cutting party lines supported the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s stand on the issue.

Read: Why did Kerala govt agree to take part in TVM airport bid? Shashi Tharoor interview

The meeting was convened as per the practice of holding discussions with the MPs ahead of parliament sessions on issues that need to be raised.

Addressing the MPs via videoconference, CM Pinarayi said the state government would not cooperate with the Centre if it went ahead with the decision to lease out the airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Urging the Centre to re-examine its decision , the CM said that the operation and management of the airport should be handed over to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in which the state government has a stake.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government has experience in managing the airports in Kochi and Kannur in Public Private Participation, sources said.

Read: ‘Reconsider leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani’: Kerala CM writes to PM Modi

When the issue surfaced last month, MP Tharoor had supported the Centre's decision, saying that he was speaking in the best interests of his constituency of Thiruvananthapuram.

“The people of Thiruvananthapuram want a first-class airport worthy of the city's history, status and potential,” he had tweeted.

Last month, the Kerala Assembly had passed a "unanimous resolution" demanding the withdrawal of Union Cabinet's decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The meeting of MPs also decided to resist in parliament the divestment process of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) initiated by the Central government.

Read: Why BPCL employees are holding a nationwide strike against firm’s privatisation

Noting that the Kochi refinery of the BPCL was set up with the support of the state government, the MPs urged the Centre to retain the company in the public sector, that too in view of the decision to expand the project spending thousands of crores of rupees.

The meeting decided to urge the Centre to urgently provide the due GST compensation amount of Rs 7,000 crore to the state and extend the moratorium on bank loans till December 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also unanimously opposed the move to withdraw the Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle, jointly published by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). There has been a controversy over the inclusion of the names of the 1921 Malabar rebellion leaders Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musaliar in it.

(With PTI input)

Watch: TNM explains row over airport takeover by Adani Group