Kerala MP Jose K Mani’s son arrested after two die in road accident

The two brothers, who were on a two-wheeler, collided with the car driven by Mani Jr (19) near Manimalai in Kottayam.

news Accident

KM Mani Jr, son of Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani, was arrested on April 9, Sunday evening after two persons died in a road accident. The two brothers, who were on a two-wheeler, collided with the car driven by Mani Jr (19) near Manimalai in Kottayam. The accused was released on bail.

The incident happened on April 8, late night. Mani Jr was driving an Innova car. There were allegations that police attempted to delay the arrest. But the police said that they were busy with postmortem and inquest procedures of the deceased and since the accused was not absconding, the arrest was registered the next day. They have also taken the vehicle into custody.

The deceased brothers, identified as Mathew John and Jins John, were returning home after certain purchases for Easter celebrations the next day, according to their family. They succumbed to their injuries on April 9 at Kottayam Medical College hospital. KM Mani Jr was returning home after visiting his sister. The accident happened near the BSNL office in Manimala.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was overspeeding and the two-wheeler, which was coming from the opposite side, collided with it. Police said that it is not exactly clear how the accident happened, and the reason can be found only after checking the CCTV (closed circuit television) visuals.

The accused was initially charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 279 for rash and negligent driving, however, after the deaths, it was changed to IPC Section 304 (causing death by negligence).