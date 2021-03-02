Kerala Motor Vehicle strike: Private buses, taxis largely remain off road

Due to the dawn to dusk motor strike normal life was affected in Kerala during the initial hours of Tuesday. The strike was called by a joint committee of various trade unions to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country. State-run Kerala SRTC buses did not fully operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses remained off the roads across the state since the agitation began by 6.00 am.

In Northern Kerala from Kozhikode only 25 bus services were there. From Kannur and Kasaragod buses were even lesser. None of the private buses were running in this area. This has badly affected the daily commuters. The situation was similar in Southern Kerala too. In Thiruvananthapuram depot, a few Kerala SRTC buses made limited services. The trade unions Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) fully cooperate with the strike. But (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh) BMS the BJP backed trade union observed March 2 as black day as a protest but did not take part in the strike.

Meanwhile in Ernakulam Hotel and Restaurant association held a March and protest against the fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas price hike. They extended their support motor vehicle strike in the state. They held the protest outside the Indian Oil Corporation office in Panampilly Nagar of Kochi.

They said that in the last 4 months Rs 500 increased for commercial LPG cylinders. They said it had badly affected people who run the small scale eateries. They said that the minimum price hike has caused at least Rs 1500 extra expense daily for small eateries, which is a huge burden for them. Some of the protestors tonsured their head and shouted slogans holding clay pots.