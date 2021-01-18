Kerala MLA KV Vijayadas dies of post-COVID-19 ailments

CPI(M) District Committee KV VIjayadas was critical after he underwent an emergency surgery following internal bleeding in the brain.

Coronavirus Death

Despite testing negative for coronavirus, Kerala MLA KV Vijayadas succumbed to post-COVID-19 complications. The CPI(M) leader, who was undergoing treament at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, died on Monday night. He was 61 years old.

The Kongad MLA from Palakkad was initially admitted in the hospital on December 11 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Although he tested negative and recovered, he continued to suffer post-COVID-19 ailments and remained hospitalised. According to OnManorama, he had certain underlying health conditions, including heart and lung illnesses, which hindered his complete recovery.

On Tuesday, his CT scans showed that VIjayadas had brain haemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery. He was under observation in the anaesthesia Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, his condition deteriorated and remained critical. In a bulletin issued by the Thrissur Medical College, the MLA’s blood pressure, minerals and oxygen levels were extremely low. He was not reacting to medicines.

MLA VIjayadas was the CPI(M)'s Palakkad District Committee member. He had won the Kongad seat in the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan, the MLA’s death is a great loss to the farmer and communist organisations. “Coming from a farmers’ family, he worked towards the welfare of all farmers. As the District Panchayat President, Vijayadas was a leader who greatly contributed towards the growth of the CPI(M) party in Palakkad,” said the Chief Minister, condoling KV VIjayadas' death.