Kerala missing man's body found buried under concrete floor of a house

According to the police, the murder might have happened during a party, and they suspect that more than one person was involved in the murder.

news Crime

41-year-old Bindumon went missing on September 26. After days of searching, his body was found buried under the concrete floor of a house in Changanassery of Kottayam district on October 1, Saturday. Bindumon, a real estate broker and BJP worker went missing from Alappuzha. The house where he is found belonged to Muthukumar, an acquaintance of Bindumon, who is absconding now. It was on September 28 that Bindumon’s mother filed a complaint that he was missing. After the body was found, family members told the media that they didn’t know who Muthukumar was and how he was related to Bindumon.

“To our knowledge he did not have any enemies. We have no other details. We don’t know Muthukumar, the suspect in the case,” Shanmughan, Bindumon’s brother, told the media.

On September 30, police found a wo wheeler in a stream near Vakathanam in Kottayam. The Chingavanam police that recovered the bike soon found that the person in whose name the bike is registered Bindumon and he was missing. Following this, the police intensified the search in Kottayam district. According to the police, the murder might have happened during a party, and they suspect that more than one person was involved in the murder.

The police say that Bindumon left home after he came to know about the death of his relative in Champakulam in Alappuzha. Later police traced his mobile signal to a tower near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district. Police could also trace his mobile signal to a tower near AC colony in Changanassery.

“We traced the last person he contacted and it was Muthukumar. We contacted Muthukumar and asked him to come to the station the next day, but he did not turn up. He went absconding. That is how we reached his house and found this newly constructed floor,” a police officer said.

Many Malayalam news channels are drawing parallels to Mohanlal starrer Dhrisyam, which was remade in many other languages. The movie has a similar plot where a dead body is buried beneath the floor