Kerala minister slams AAPâ€™s claim of looking to adopt â€˜Delhi modelâ€™ of education

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena had claimed that Kerala officials who visited a Delhi school were keen to understand and implement the Delhi governmentâ€™s education model in their state.

Kerala Education and Labour Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty on Sunday, April 24, refuted AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Atishi Marlena's claims that the officials of his state had visited Delhi government schools in her constituency to understand Delhi's model of education. Responding to Atishiâ€™s tweet which said that officials from Kerala visited a school in her constituency Kalkaji to understand the Delhi governmentâ€™s education model and implement it in Kerala, Sivankutty said that the Kerala government had not sent anyone to learn about the â€˜Delhi model.â€™ On the contrary, officials from Delhi had visited Kerala last month to learn about the â€˜Kerala model,â€™ he said.

"It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration," Atishi had tweeted on Saturday, April 23.

In response, Sivankutty wrote: "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which â€˜officials were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

Keralaâ€™s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the â€˜Delhi Modelâ€™. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the â€˜Kerala Modelâ€™ last month. We would like to know which â€˜officialsâ€™ were welcomed by the AAP MLA. https://t.co/Lgh6nM7yL9 April 24, 2022

However, clearing the air, Atishi said on Sunday, April 24, that one official each from the CBSE School Management Association and Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Kalkaji. "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji, was visited yesterday by Mr. Victor T.I, Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes," she tweeted on Sunday afternoon.